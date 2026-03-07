Searches unearth Rs 3.08 cr assets linked to BDA forest officer: Lokayukta Police

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Saturday conducted simultaneous searches at more than four locations linked to a government official accused of possessing disproportionate assets and unearthed properties worth about Rs 3.08 crore, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the houses, office and premises of relatives of Dalesh A L, a Range Forest Officer working with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), they said.

The search operations were carried out in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him at the Lokayukta police station here, officials added.

During the searches, immovable assets valued at around Rs 2.70 crore were found, including three sites, two houses, a commercial building and agricultural land, a senior Lokayukta police official said.

Movable assets worth over Rs 48 lakh were also recovered. These include Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 13 lakh, and vehicles valued at about Rs 34 lakh, the official said.

Overall, assets worth Rs 3.08 crore were detected during the raids, they added. PTI AMP ADB