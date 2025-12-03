Seas will play central role in catalysing journey to Viksit Bharat: Navy chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) As India propels toward becoming a developed and prosperous country by 2047, the seas will play a "central role" in catalysing this journey, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Wednesday.

In his address after an operational demonstration by the Navy off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram, Admiral Tripathi also reaffirmed the force's commitment, and said it stands as a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready unit to ensure safety and security of India's maritime interests.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the grand show by the Navy.

"On the eve of Navy Day 2025, it is indeed a matter of immense pride and honour for the Indian Navy to have among us the supreme commander of the armed forces to witness the operational demonstration," Admiral Tripathi said.

The Navy chief asserted that President Murmu's presence at the operational demonstration, the second event after the one in Puri last year, "underscores the importance attached by you to India’s maritime security and Indian Navy’s operational endeavours".

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 each year to commemorate the "daring and decisive attacks of the Indian Navy on and off Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war," the admiral said.

"The day also offers us an opportunity to pay homage to our brave warriors, whose courage and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire us in service of the Navy and the nation," he said.

Navy Day is also about India’s rich maritime heritage -- a heritage that continues to "shape our thinking and guide our course".

"Madam, on behalf of all ranks of the Indian Navy, let me assure you, and all our fellow citizens, that the Indian Navy stands as a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force to ensure safety and security of India’s maritime interests, anytime, anywhere, anyhow," the Navy chief said, addressing the president.

"As India propels toward becoming a developed and prosperous country -- a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat -- by 2047, the seas will play a central role in catalysing this journey," Admiral Tripathi said. PTI KND ARI