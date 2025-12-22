Seasonal pollution spike in Delhi sets off soaring eye drop, mask and nebuliser sales

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) With pollution levels rising in sync with winter chill, medical stores across the national capital are reporting a surge in the sale of eye drops, masks and nebulisers, driven largely by complaints of eye irritation, redness and breathing discomfort.

Chemists say the rise in pollution every year in Delhi translates into a higher demand for eye care and respiratory products and medications.

“Every time pollution levels go up, there is a clear increase in the sale of eye drops, nasal sprays and masks,” said Suresh from Care Chemists in Lutyens’ Delhi.

They usually see that cough syrups sell most, but this season eye drops are selling faster.

Shravan, a chemist at Ram Pharmacy near RML Hospital, said that people are walking in complaining of burning eyes and redness more these days.

“Eye drops, steam inhalation instruments and nasal sprays are selling much more than usual, with demand increasing significantly,” he added.

Amit Gupta of Rajkamal Chemists said dryness caused by cold weather and pollution is a key factor in the increase in eye drop sales.

“There is easily a 10 to 15 per cent rise in eye drops and nasal sprays. In this season, eyes dry out quickly due to the harsh cold and pollution,” he said.

Delhi Drug Traders' Association say the seasonal trend is a familiar one.

"Every year, as winter sets in and pollution levels spike, we see a seasonal rise in the sale of products like eye drops, masks, and related items,” said Ashish Davraj, general secretary of the union.

He said eye drops are consistently among the most in-demand items during this period.

“Many people complain of burning and irritation in the eyes due to pollution, and sales typically rise by around 15 per cent,” Davraj said.

He added that nebulisers also see a seasonal uptick during winters and periods of high pollution.

“Nebulisers are not products people buy frequently as they are long-lasting and most households purchased them during the Covid period. However, families with newborn babies or elderly members tend to buy or replace nebulisers during this season, leading to a marginal increase in demand,” he said.

Some chemists said the recent demand for nebulisers has been unexpected. “Generally, people do not buy these instruments frequently as they are expensive and long-lasting,” said Irfan, another chemist near Gole Market.

“But over the past three days, around five customers bought nebulisers, including a foreign couple visiting Delhi with an infant who had breathing discomfort,” he added.

Chemists further reported customers returning more frequently for the same products.

“People are coming back every 10-12 days for eye drops or nasal sprays,” another chemist said, adding that sales of dryness-relief eye drops and throat lozenges have climbed noticeably.

Customers also say that their visits to pharmacies have significantly increased. “Earlier, one medicine was enough for a household. Now we are buying eye drops for elders, masks for school-going children, and tablets for ourselves,” said 24-year-old Amit, standing outside a pharmacy.

Adding on to his point, his friend Bhawani added that hospital visits get expensive, so we go to pharmacies and try to treat ourselves with over-the-counter medications and household treatments. PTI SGV SKY SKY