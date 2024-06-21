Seasoned diplomat and India's envoy to Turkiye Virander Paul dies

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) India's ambassador to Turkiye Dr Virander Paul, known for his impactful professional contribution, died in Delhi on Friday following prolonged illness.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Paul's demise as a "great loss" to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

A 1991-batch IFS officer, Paul was struggling with health issues for over one-and-a-half years and he breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi this evening, one of his colleagues said.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Virander Paul, our Ambassador in Türkiye," Jaishankar said on X.

"A great loss to the Indian Foreign Service. Have worked closely with him in his many postings. Always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions," he said.

Paul held a medical degree from AIIMS.

The external affairs minister also conveyed his "deepest condolences" to Paul's family.

Paul is survived by his wife Racheline and two daughters.

"We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India’s envoy to Turkiye. A dedicated officer, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Team @MEAIndia stands with them in this difficult hour," he said on X.

Before arriving in Ankara as ambassador of India to Türkiye in the second half of 2022, he was India's High Commissioner to Kenya and Ambassador to Somalia.

Prior to that, he served as additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, dealing with multilateral engagement in India's neighbourhood.

He also had a stint as joint secretary at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, a premier institution of India for the training of Indian and foreign diplomats.

In his illustrious career, Paul also served as deputy high commissioner of India in London (2013-2016), Minister (Press) at the Indian Embassy in Washington (2010-2013), Director in the Prime Minister's Office during 2007-2010, and Counsellor (Political) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2003-2007.

He also held diplomatic positions in the Indian missions in Almaty, Vladivostok, Rome and St. Petersburg.

During his other previous stints at the Ministry of External Affairs Headquarters, he served in Europe East and Americas Divisions. PTI MPB ZMN