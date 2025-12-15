Seasoned diplomat Nagesh Singh to be India's new envoy in Australia

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Nagesh Singh was on Monday appointed as India's next high commissioner to Australia.

Singh, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's ambassador to Thailand.

He will succeed Gopal Baglay as the high commissioner in Canberra.

Before being appointed as the ambassador to Thailand, Singh served as the chief of protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from July 2018 to October 2022.

During his diplomatic career, he served as the consul general of India in Atlanta (June 2015 to June 2018), officer on special duty to the vice president (September 2012 to June 2015) and director at the MEA's Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division (February 2010 to August 2012).

Singh also served at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and at the Indian embassy in Paris.

He is a graduate in economics from the Delhi University and earned his post graduation from the Delhi School of Economics.