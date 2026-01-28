New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying he shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled Pawar's demise.

"The news of the demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travellers in an airplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others landed near Baramati, they said.

In a post on X, Kharge said the news of the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing.

"It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers," he said on X.

"Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the demise of Ajit Pawar and others in the horrific plane crash in Maharashtra is extremely heartbreaking.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to revered Sharad Pawar Ji, Supriya Sule Ji and their entire family, and to the supporters of revered Ajit Pawar Ji," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state. There were five people on board when the aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said.