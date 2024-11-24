Season’s first snowfall ends 2-month dry spell in J-K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah/Jammu: The hills surrounding the picturesque Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district experienced season's first snowfall overnight, providing relief from the dry spell prevailing in the region for the last nearly two months, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in the plains brought cheers on the faces of the tourism players and agriculturists.

The residents of Bhaderwah woke up to a layer of snow blanketing the surrounding hills.

The Guldanda meadow located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway, the most visited snow destination in the district last year, remained devoid of visitors owing to the nearly two-month delay in snowfall, officials said.

Advertisment

Many tourists who reached the destination were seen enjoying the white flakes falling from the sky on Sunday.

"We were waiting eagerly for the snow. Last year, Guldanda received snowfall in the first week of October and became a hot favourite for snow lovers, resulting in brisk business for dozens of local vendors," Imran Ali, a local vendor from Basti village, said.

"We are expecting business to pick up pace after the overnight snowfall," he added.

Advertisment

Junaid Alam, a tourist visiting Bhaderwah from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, said, "This is like a fairy tale. The beauty of the snow-filled meadows is breathtaking. I would love to stay here forever." Reports of snowfall were also received from the high-altitude areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

The overnight snowfall briefly blocked the Mughal road connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Shopian district in south Kashmir, officials said, adding that traffic was also suspended on the Sinthan Top road linking Kishtwar with Anantnag district.