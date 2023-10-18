Seat allocation between MVA partners to be finalised soon: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said seat allocation between the members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections will be finalised soon.

The Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress are the three members of the MVA in Maharashtra. These three parties, notably, are also part of the INDIA grouping of the Opposition.

Pawar held a meeting here to review the party's election preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, namely, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara, and Madha.

He highlighted the BJP-led government's failures and encouraged party workers to openly communicate these shortcomings to the public, said spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and the party's working president Supriya Sule were present at the meeting.

The NCP upholds the values of late Yashwantrao Chavan which include a commitment to democracy and secularism while remaining opposed to the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tapase quoted Pawar as saying.

"Pawar stated that seat allocation in the MVA coalition would be finalized soon," he added.