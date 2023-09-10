Seat sharing for LS polls not big issue for INDIA bloc parties: AAP

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a constituent of the opposition bloc INDIA, on Sunday said seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is not a big issue and the alliance's committee will meet in October to decide on it.

Advertisment

"There is no decision on this issue yet. Seat sharing is not even a big issue. The aim of the INDIA is only to remove the BJP from power," he said at a press conference here. He was asked what formula is being decided for seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Singh, a member of the campaign committee of the Opposition bloc, said the alliance committee will decide on the distribution of seats next month. The AAP leadership will send its proposal to this committee in October itself, he said.

To a question on how many Lok Sabha seats the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, is expecting to contest in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said he does not want to say anything about this right now.

Advertisment

Referring to BJP's defeat in the recent Ghosi assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP leader said "this is just the beginning of BJP's downfall".

"The public has made up its mind to defeat the BJP. The INDIA has taken the lead, this has now been proved," he said.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is "scared" of the growing strength of the INDIA. "That is why it is talking about changing the name of the country. The Constitution of the country says that 'India is Bharat' but the government is intent on changing the Constitution".

Referring to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar, Singh said, "I respected Om Prakash Rajbhar. He had attacked the BJP for the backward classes but he joined the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) for power. Rajbhar should reconsider his decision. There is no place for people of backward communities and Dalits in the BJP." PTI SLM CDN CK