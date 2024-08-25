Seat-sharing formula for Mumbai's 36 assembly constituencies '99 pc finalised': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the seat sharing formula for 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai has been "99 per cent finalised" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

"The seat-sharing formula for all the assembly seats in Mumbai is 99 per cent finalised. Nobody will reveal the details. I can say that seat-sharing discussions related to all the seats in Mumbai are over," he said.

"The constituents of MVA have no dispute over any post, including that of the chief minister. The next round of discussions on the seat-sharing formula for the rest of Maharashtra will start from August 27," he added.

Raut said the MVA has taken utmost care while discussing seat-sharing as "we want Mumbai to be in the hands of Marathi-speaking people".

When asked if the Congress would get more seats in the state's Vidarbha region, Raut said, "We are trying to balance seat-sharing. Nothing will be revealed about the ongoing discussions between the three parties." PTI ND BNM