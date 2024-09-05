Seat-sharing formula for upcoming assembly polls to be decided soon: J’khand Cong

Ranchi, Sep 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh on Thursday said that seat-sharing formula with the alliance partners in government would be decided soon in view of the upcoming assembly polls.

Kamlesh said that Congress would declare on how many seats the party would contest in the polls after the seat-sharing meeting.

The Jharkhand Congress president was speaking to media persons here after his meeting with district presidents of the party regarding the state Assembly election, which is due later this year.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Congress had contested 31 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 43 and RJD seven seats.

The party this time sought applications from candidates, who are willing to contest the polls, from all 81 seats.

"We have sought applications from all 81 assembly segments. The final decision on how many seats the party is going to contest will be taken during the seat-sharing meeting. The meeting will be held very soon," Kamlesh said.

He said the party would stake its claim on the seats where its organization and candidates are strong.

Kamlesh said that the applications received from candidates have been compiled. "I have asked the district heads to scrutinize the applications at their levels and thereafter the list will be sent to AICC for final scanning," he said.

He further added that All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary-cum-incharge Saptagiri Shankar Ulka and Doctor Bela Prasad will visit Jharkhand on September 6 and participate in Samvad Aapke Saath in Simdega.

They will also hold a meeting of the political affairs committee on Friday, he said. PTI SAN SAN RG