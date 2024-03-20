Seat sharing in Bihar to be finalised soon: RJD's Manoj Jha

New Delhi: RJD MP and national spokesperson Manoj Jha on Wednesday said seat sharing in Bihar will be finalised in a day or two, adding that talks are going well and in a positive direction.

Talking to the media after meeting Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Jha said they have agreed on seat sharing to a great extent.

"Agreement has been built to a great extent, things are on track, in a couple of days, everything will be cleared," Jha told reporters.

Asked about the details of the number of seats to be fought by the INDIA bloc partners, Jha said, "You are talking about numbers, we are concerned about winnability. A good formula will emerge, and everything will be decided." He said there were no hiccups, and the talks were cordial.

"A comprehensive alliance is shaping up in public interest, against personality-centric politics, and to provide an alternative to that," he said.

Asked about Pashupati Kumar Paras, who resigned from the Union Cabinet on Tuesday after his party was not given a single seat in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing deal in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Jha said it was a practice for the BJP to "use and throw" alliance partners.

"What happened with Paras is not new, that is what the BJP does. They left Chirag (Paswan), and took in Paras, now they have left Paras and taken in Chirag. Use and throw has never been witnessed at this scale in Indian politics," he said.

"In the days to come, many more people are going to be used and thrown... an important face from Bihar may be one of them," he said without naming anyone.

Asked who he was indicating at, he said, "My indication is clear".