Seat-sharing talks between Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) over: Sanjay Raut targets Congress

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the seat-sharing talks between his party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) have concluded as these two parties are driven by a desire and mindset to resolve issues.

Advertisment

His remark is apparently targeted at the third Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner Congress again, a day after he expressed disappointment over the delay in the seat-sharing talks in the alliance and accused the Maharashtra Congress leaders of being incapable of making decisions.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the current national politics is being driven by regional parties and his party's stand is that they must get space in their respective states.

He said Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country with the help of regional parties like Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U). There is a majority of regional parties in the INDIA bloc, he added.

Advertisment

The Rajya Sabha member also said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the talks between the two leaders were good.

"We (Sena UBT) held talks with NCP (SP) the whole day on Friday. Jayant Patil, the state president of NCP (SP) and we held talks. Most of the issues between us are being resolved. At the end, you need a mindset and will to resolve the issue and both of us have that," Raut said.

"Seat-sharing between Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) has concluded. Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are personally looking into it because our high command is in Mumbai," he added.

Advertisment

Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among the three MVA parties, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday cautioned that haggling among allies, particularly the Congress, must not be allowed to reach a breaking point.