Seat sharing talks soon in ruling alliance for LS polls: NCP's Tatkare

Latur, Feb 22 (PTI) Seat sharing talks between constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will begin in a few days, Nationalist Congress Party state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said on Thursday.

Advertisment

He said the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP would fight the Lok Sabha polls together and win comprehensively.

He also said there was a demand from the public to give a ticket from Baramati to Sunetra Pawar, the wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The seat is currently held by Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

Advertisment

"Seat sharing talks will be held among state level leaders of the three parties in two to three days after which discussions will be held with (Union home minister and senior BJP leader) Amit Shah in Delhi," Tatkare said.

Queried about former chief minister Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress and joining the BJP, Tatkare claimed some leaders were in contact to join the Ajit Pawar-led outfit.

He also hailed the government for providing 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community and asked activist Manoj Jarange to welcome the move. PTI COR BNM BNM