Seat-sharing talks with AAP for Delhi likely to be held in next meeting on Jan 12: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said key discussions with the AAP on seat-sharing in Delhi will take place in their next meeting likely to be held on January 12.

Advertisment

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said there was no discussion on seat-sharing in the first meeting held on January 8.

"No discussion on seat-sharing has taken place yet. Media reports stating the AAP offered three seats to the Congress is incorrect. The meeting held on December 8 was the first time we came together for a discussion and various strategies to fight the elections were discussed," Lovely told PTI.

"Seat-sharing will most likely be discussed in the next meeting," he added.

Advertisment

Speaking about the media reports of AAP offering three seats to Congress, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the speculation is "nowhere near truth".

Bharadwaj, who was also present at the alliance meeting on January 8 at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence, said, "All speculation appearing in the media are nowhere near truth. Our discussions are going in a very positive manner and efforts are on to make the alliance strong." The AAP maintained its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

"Alliance talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there has been positive discussions," he had said.

The opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have decided to get together and contest the upcoming general elections together to take on the BJP unitedly. PTI ABU/SSH ZMN