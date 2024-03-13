Advertisment
National

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
BJP National President being felicitated by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan during a meeting

BJP National President J P Nadda being felicitated by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan during a meeting

New Delhi: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda here.

“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.

“The same will be announced in due course,” he added.

BJP JP Nadda Chirag Paswan 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Hajipur
Advertisment
Subscribe