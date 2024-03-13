Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda here.

“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.

As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The same will be announced in due course.



एनडीए के सदस्य के रूप में आज भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष… pic.twitter.com/hpAQNC5HKo — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) March 13, 2024

“The same will be announced in due course,” he added.