Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.
Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda here.
“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.
The same will be announced in due course.
