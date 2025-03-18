Seats reserved for poor students in edu institutions to be filled up: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday told the state assembly that steps will be taken to fill up seats reserved for economically weaker sections in accordance with the Right to Education Act.

The leader of the House rose to intervene during a heated exchange of words between the ruling and the opposition members over vacant reserved seats in private educational institutions in Patna.

The assembly witnessed members of the RJD, the principal opposition party, entering the well of the House, shouting slogans against what they called "education mafia".

The ruckus took place within minutes of the commencement of the day's proceedings, when RJD MLA Lalit Yadav raised the issue of reserved seats, in private educational institutions of Patna, remaining vacant.

He also sought district-wise details of such vacant seats and a statement on what steps were being taken.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar told the House that remedial steps were being taken by the government but he failed to satisfy the opposition members, who also raised slogans against the chief minister.

The chief minister clapped a few times mockingly, before standing up and saying, "If you condemn me, I shall applaud you. You may carry on. But if you have a specific complaint, give it to me in writing. It will be looked into".

Kumar said, "As per the Right to Education Act, 20 per cent of seats are to be reserved for students from economically weaker sections. I am directing officials concerned to look into the matter thoroughly and take necessary action."