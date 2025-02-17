Sebaashray health outreach programme helped 7 lakh beneficiaries: Abhishek

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's health outreach programme, Sebaashray, launched in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on January 2, has treated over 6.96 lakh people to date, the leader claimed.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, shared the update on his X handle, highlighting that Sebaashray provides medical consultations, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and advanced referral services, ensuring quality healthcare reaches every doorstep.

"Since inception, 6,96,321 individuals have availed medical consultations, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and advanced referral services at Sebaashray camps," he added.

The initiative, which entered its 46th day on Monday, is supported by a camp machinery of 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers and 12 referral hospitals. PTI SUS MNB