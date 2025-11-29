SEC accepted Congress' demands, asked BMC to rectify voter list discrepancies: Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said the State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra has accepted several of its demands related to discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls, and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take corrective steps.

The SEC directed the BMC to verify and correct bulk objections submitted by the city Congress after it flagged large-scale "voter list hera-pheri" (fraud), including thousands of voters being shifted from one ward to another in the draft rolls, she said.

A Congress delegation had met State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Friday.

Waghmare on Saturday convened a meeting of senior civic officials in the presence of Congress leaders where instructions were issued to correct entries after due verification, said Gaikwad, a city MP.

The SEC also accepted the Congress' demand to release the list of 11,01,505 voters whose names had been duplicated in the draft rolls, she said, adding that the list has been uploaded on the BMC's official website and made available at all ward offices for public scrutiny.

Additionally, the civic body has been asked to set up a dedicated voter-roll rectification help desk in each ward office to assist citizens, Gaikwad said, and added that this was a "small but significant victory". PTI MR KRK