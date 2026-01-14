SEC allowed post-campaign canvassing at govt's behest: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the State Election Commission (SEC) for allowing door-to-door canvassing after the official civic poll campaign ended, claiming it was helping the ruling Mahayuti win the polls.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said the SEC was changing rules on the eve of the polls, scheduled on Thursday.

"The SEC is helping the government win polls that it has lost," the MNS leader claimed.

He asked why the new "tradition" was introduced just before the civic polls and why the rule was not there during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"Why was this concession given? Why was the rule changed? Is the SEC there to do what the government wants?" Thackeray asked.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai, will be held on Thursday.

The SEC has prohibited civic poll candidates from using microphones and moving in large groups during door-to-door canvassing, citing its decision to allow only limited personal outreach after the end of the public campaign.

The official public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening, but the SEC has said that candidates can still visit voters' homes and campaign, provided the number of persons does not exceed five and there is no use of mikes.

The poll body has cited an order dated February 14, 2012, to clarify that such personal contact does not amount to public canvassing and is subject to strict conditions.

Thackeray asked the MNS and ally Shiv Sena (UBT) workers to stay alert and keep an eye on candidates of the ruling parties, claiming they could distribute money.

He also questioned the move to install the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU), claiming that political parties were not even informed while using these machines during the poll process.

PADU will be used in the January 15 Mumbai civic polls for the first time to facilitate vote counting in the event of technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

They will act as backup units, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said, adding that these, like the other EVM units, will remain with Returning Officers and will be used only in case of emergency. PTI PR GK