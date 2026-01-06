SEC hands over voters list for 226 of 227 civic wards in Mumbai ahead of Jan 15 polling

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said it has received from the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) the final voters list for 226 of the total 227 civic wards going to polls on January 15.

In a release, the BMC said the electoral rolls with photographs of voters have been made available on the civic body's official website as well as at ward offices for public access.

The list for one ward could not be published due to technical reasons and names of electors will be released separately after the issue is resolved, said the release.

A civic official said the voters list of Ward No. 8 in western suburbs was not yet published "due to some technical reasons".

The final voters list has been prepared after considering claims and objections received during the stipulated period, the release said.

Mumbai civic limit has more than 1.03 crore voters.

The BMC is among 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra going to polls on January 15. Counting of votes will take place on January 16. PTI KK RSY