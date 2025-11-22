SEC invites objections to ward-wise voter lists for municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday said objections and suggestions regarding voter lists for the coming municipal corporation polls can be submitted online by November 27.

Draft ward-wise voter lists were published on November 20, and people can check whether their names are included by visiting the SEC portal and file objections or suggestions, the Commission said.

July 1, 2025 has been notified as the qualifying date for the electoral rolls to be used in elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, it said in a release.

The Assembly electoral rolls prepared by the Election Commission of India will serve as base voter lists for the civic polls, it said.

No additions, deletions or corrections of voter names or addresses can be carried out during this process. The ward-wise lists are required to mirror the Assembly electoral rolls exactly. However, objections may be filed in cases of clerical mistakes during segregation such as incorrect ward allocation or a voter's name missing in the ward list despite being present in the Assembly roll.

The date for municipal corporation elections is yet to be announced. PTI MR KRK