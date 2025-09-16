SEC should immediately follow SC order of holding elections to local bodies: NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Sept 16 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Tuesday demanded that the BJP-led Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission immediately comply with the Supreme Court's order of holding the pending elections to local bodies.

If they fail once again, then the apex court must take strict action, said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

He was reacting to the Supreme Court's order directing the completion of the state local body polls, stalled since 2022, by January 31, 2026, without further extension.

The apex court was irked over the failure of the state election commission (SEC) to comply with its order mandating the timely conclusion of the stalled local body elections.

In a post on X, Crasto alleged that the BJP-led government and the SEC had earlier disrespected the Supreme Court's order issued on May 6 to notify local body polls within four weeks and conduct elections within four months.

"Now, the apex body has given a deadline of 31st January 2026 to the State Election Commission without any further extension. BJP-led Maharashtra government, and ECI, should follow the order immediately, and if they fail once again to implement, then the Supreme Court must take strict action," the NCP spokesperson said.

Is the BJP afraid of the elections, Crasto asked.

The poll body must hold the elections on time as directed by the top court or the doubts of BJP influence will continue to get stronger, he added.

"Elections of all local bodies, including Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and all municipalities, shall be conducted by January 31, 2026. No further extension shall be granted to the state and the State Election Commission", a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said.

Local elections were last held in Maharashtra in 2017 to select members of municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats, and municipal corporations. PTI PR NSK