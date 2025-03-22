Secessionist forces still active; Hedgewar’s message of unity key: Governor Radhakrishnan

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that “secessionist” forces are active in some states even today and the thoughts of unity and integration propounded by RSS founder K B Hedgewar are more relevant now than ever.

Speaking at Raj Bhavan here on the release of the book ‘Hedgewar (Founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) - A Definitive Biography’ authored by British Indian Sachin Nandha, the governor countered the argument that India was never a homogenous country in the past.

Radhakrishnan said Emperor Ashoka had united the Indian subcontinent several centuries ago. Culturally and traditionally, he said, India was always a single nation.

He said foreign invaders divided India and managed to rule it. The message of unity is therefore all the more relevant, he stressed.

He said that RSS in its “long and illustrious journey produced hundreds of patriots” who lived selflessly and died for the nation.

The governor recalled his association with the Sangh and highlighted its work in Tamil Nadu, especially at his birthplace Tiruppur.

Author Sachin Nandha said his book offers insights into Hedgewar’s motivation and philosophy. PTI PR NR