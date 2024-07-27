SECL official missing after being swept away in flooded mine

Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) official is missing after being swept away when a portion of an open cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district got flooded due to heavy rains on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm in SECL's Kusmunda coal mine, an official said.

"Jitendra Nagarkar had gone for inspection along with a colleague after water got accumulated in a portion of the mine due to continuous rain in the area. They were swept away when water came gushing down the mine slope. Nagarkar is missing while his colleague managed to reach a safe place," he said.

Rescue teams involving personnel of SECL and State Disaster Response Force are engaged in a search and rescue operation, the official added. PTI COR TKP BNM