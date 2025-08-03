Second accused arrested in Gurugram scrap dealer's murder

Gurugram, Aug 3 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Sunday arrested a second accused in the case where a 40-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner in DLF Phase 3.

The arrested accused -- Vijay alias Sethi (47), a resident of Baliawas village and a friend of the deceased Harish Sharma -- was present at the scene of crime, police said.

Sharma's live-in partner Yashmeet Kaur (27) was arrested on Saturday.

Both the accused were produced before a duty magistrate court on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody, they said.

Meanwhile, in a complaint filed with the police, Sharma's nephew Bharat said that his uncle had come home and collected Rs 7 lakh from him hours before the incident and left with Vijay in a car.

According to a senior investigating officer, Vijay was present in the house when Kaur stabbed Sharma on his chest. He might have played a bigger role in the murder conspiracy, the officer said.

"Vijay's role is not clear yet, but he was present at the scene. We are questioning both the accused," said a Gurugram Police spokesperson.

According to police, Sharma, a resident of Baliawas village in Gurugram, had been in a live-in relationship with Kaur for more than a year and the couple lived in a rented flat.

Sharma was married and had two daughters, who lived with his wife in the village. His wife was not keeping well for some time and Sharma would often talk to her, which infuriated Kaur, police said.

On Saturday night, Kaur walked in on Sharma conversing with his wife, and the couple had a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Kaur stabbed Sharma in the chest with a kitchen knife. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said police.

Sharma's friend Vijay was allegedly present in another room in the house when the incident happened, they said.

In his complaint, Sharma's nephew Bharat alleged that both Kaur and Vijay planned the murder. Bharat stated that hours before the altercation, his uncle had come home from his job in Faridabad, took Rs 7 lakh from him and left in a car Vijay had brought.

Police said that Kaur, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Delhi, has confessed to stabbing Sharma. The murder weapon and a blood-stained T-shirt were seized from the flat, they added. PTI COR RUK RUK