Second accused in actress assault case booked for defaming survivor online

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 18 (PTI) A case was registered against the second accused in the 2017 actress assault case for allegedly defaming the survivor on social media, police said on Thursday.

Thrissur Cyber Police registered the case against Martin Antony, who was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the actress assault case.

According to police, after the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court delivered the verdict in the actress assault case, a video of Antony surfaced online in which he was found to have revealed the identity of the survivor and defamed her.

Police suspect that the video was recorded before the verdict was announced and circulated later.

Following a complaint received by the Thrissur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, a case was registered, an official said.

Police officials said they have also traced 21 social media accounts through which the video was circulated by multiple people.

The persons who circulated the video would be traced and arraigned as accused in the case, police added.

The court in Kochi acquitted four persons, including actor Dileep, in the case. Six persons who were booked for their direct involvement in the crime, including Antony, were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Antony was the driver of the car in which the survivor was abducted and sexually assaulted, while on the move in February 2017. PTI TBA TBA ADB