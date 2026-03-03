Second accused in attack on 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber shot in encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad/Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) The second accused in the brutal attack on YouTuber Salim Ahmed alias Salim Wastik was seriously injured in a police encounter in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area on Tuesday, a senior official said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening in Lucknow, Additional Director General (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that on February 27, two "dreaded criminals" had entered Wastik's office in Loni in the early hours and slit his throat, leaving him critically injured. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The ADG said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and the motorcycle used in the crime. One of the assailants, Zeeshan, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was killed in a police encounter on March 1.

"The second accused, Gulfaam, also carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was injured in an encounter under Indirapuram police station limits in Ghaziabad on March 3. He has been sent to the hospital for treatment," Yash said.

The attack took place on February 27 when Ahmed, 50, who runs a YouTube channel under the name "Salim Wastik" and describes himself as an 'Ex-Muslim', was allegedly attacked by two helmeted bike-borne assailants at his office in the Ali Garden area of Loni shortly after morning prayers.

Police had earlier said Ahmed sustained multiple injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear and was initially taken to a hospital in Loni before being referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition.

An FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by his son Usman against seven named individuals. The police had formed multiple teams to trace the attackers and were examining angles including personal enmity and ideological differences.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to take strict action in the matter, stating that those disturbing law and order would not be spared.

Security had been tightened in the area following the attack.

The police said further legal proceedings are underway. PTI KIS KSS KSS