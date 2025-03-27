Second accused in Nanakmatta Gurudwara chief murder case held

Dehradun, Mar 27 (PTI) Sarabjit Singh, the second accused in the killing of Nanakmatta Gurudwara Karseva chief Baba Tarsem Singh, has been arrested from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a top police official said on Thursday.

Sarabjit had been on the run ever since the murder took place in the gurudwara precincts in broad daylight in March last year, US Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said.

He had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on him, the SSP said.

Sarabjit was arrested on Wednesday night from Tarn Taran district and while being brought to Udham Singh Nagar by road, one of the tyres of the car burst and the vehicle overturned.

Taking advantage of the situation, Sarabjit snatched the pistol of an official and tried to escape. He fired when the police personnel ran after him, injuring a constable, the SSP said.

In retaliatory firing by the police, Sarabjit was shot in both his legs and captured.

He is being treated at a hospital in Kashipur and will soon be produced in the court, the SSP said.

Some of the policemen who sustained injuries in the car accident are also being treated at the same hospital, Mishra said.

The other accused in Baba Tarsem Singh's murder Amarjit Singh alias Bittu was killed in an encounter with the Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in April last year.

Sarabjit and Amarjeet had come on a motorcycle to the Nanakmatta Gurudwara on March 28 last year and shot at Baba Tarsem Singh from a close range, killing him on the spot.