Second anniversary of Ram temple's consecration to be celebrated on Dec 31, says trust

Ayodhya, Dec 12 (PTI) The second anniversary of the consecration of the Ram temple will be celebrated on December 31, with flag hoisting ceremonies planned on the spires of seven sub-temples in the temple complex, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Friday.

According to the Trust, this year's anniversary will be marked as "Pratishtha Dwadashi". A meeting scheduled for Saturday will finalise the framework for the celebration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to attend the December 31 ceremony as chief guests, the Trust officials said.

Both leaders may jointly hoist the flags on the spires of all seven sub-temples, they added.

Trust sources said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 25, when he hoisted the flag on the main spire of the temple, plans were also in place to hoist flags on the spires of Shiva, Surya, Ganpati, Hanumana, Bhagwati, Annapurna and Sheshavatara temples.

"The plan was postponed due to unavoidable reasons," a source said, adding that finishing work on the temples was pending at that time.

"All seven temples have now been fully completed, including decoration work. Preparations are underway to hoist the flags during the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebration," the source added.

Rituals for the celebration will begin on December 27, including the worship of the flags to be hoisted. The designs for these flags have already been finalised.

Trustee Anil Mishra said that the quarterly meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be held on Saturday, during which Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra will review the progress of ongoing construction works in the complex.