Second bow arch girder connecting Mumbai's coastal road to sea link installed

The second girder connecting the mumbai costal road and the Bandra-Worli sea link

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully launched the bow arch string girder on Wednesday morning, paving the way for connecting the Marine Drive-Worli coastal road with the Bandra-Worli sea link, officials said.

The launching of the second bow arch girder on the north-bound corridor of the coastal road completed at 6.07 am, after three hours of efforts, the Mumbai civic body said in a release on Wednesday.

With this, a challenging stage in the ambitious project has been achieved, it said.

On April 26, the BMC had launched the first arch girder of the coastal road at Worli.

The second bow arch girder was launched on the north-bound corridor from Nariman Point to the sea link.

The girder weighing 2,500 metric tonnes is 143 metres long, 31 metres tall and 31.7 metres wide, the release added.

