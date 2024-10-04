Second case against MLA Anvar in connection with phone tapping matter

Malappuram, Oct 4 (PTI) Kerala police have registered one more case against independent MLA, P V Anvar, for allegedly leaking official secrets in connection with the phone tapping matter, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group, on October 3, Manjeri police said.

The case was registered under the Officials Secrets Act and IT Act. The offence of criminal conspiracy has also been charged against the MLA, they said.

Earlier on September 29, Karukachal police registered a case against Anvar for allegedly tapping the phone calls of certain senior officials of the state in an illegal manner.

The FIR says Anvar illegally intercepted the telecommunication system and tapped the phone details of senior officials in the state affecting public safety and had spread those through television channels.

Anvar, with whom the CPI(M) cut its ties after he levelled allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues, has been targeting the police department over its alleged inaction against a few police officials regarding their alleged involvement in illegal activities.