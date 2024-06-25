Second case of sodomy registered against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Hassan (Karnataka): A second case of sodomy was registered against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna on Tuesday at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a close aide of Suraj Revanna.

Suraj's aide had earlier filed a complaint on behalf of the MLC against a JD(S) worker apparently to protect him.

The first case of sodomy was registered against Suraj on Saturday night. The next day, he was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. On Monday, the court remanded him to eight days' police custody.

"The process of registering the second FIR is on against Suraj Revanna," a senior police officer of Hassan told PTI.

A medical doctor, Suraj is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna.

The MLC is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also in the police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women in Hassan and filming them.

Suraj and Prajwal’s parents, Revanna and Bhavani, are out on bail on charges of kidnapping a woman who had figured in one of the huge cache of explicit videos showing many women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal.

Prajwal had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the NDA candidate as his party JD(S) formed an alliance with the BJP in September last year.