Second edition of Artix to take place in Hyderabad from March 16

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) After its debut in the national capital last year, 'Artix', touted to be India's "first-ever Hotel Art Fair", is now set to make its return in Hyderabad for its second edition, starting March 16.

To be held at The Park Hotel, where the entire fourth floor will be transformed into a showcase area, the two-day fair will host a curated collection of 350 art works, live installations, and interaction with the creative minds influencing the trajectory of the art world.

With all rooms on the floor being converted into art saloons and galleries, Artix will feature a melange of Indian and international masters, contemporary and modern art, sculptures, tapestry art, and collectibles.

Over 15 galleries, including Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Art Magnum, Arushi Arts, Art Centrix Space, Art & you, nine independent artists, private collectors and jewellery designers are participating in the show.

The conceptualisation of this artistic venture, according to the organisers, is aimed to blend the indigenous and global art and furnish a platform for the art enthusiasts and collectors to delve deeper in the ocean of art and associated verticals.

"Artix edition 2 is an art fair with a twist where the hotel room becomes an art space where the buyer and seller can get to know each other and imagine art like how it would be in their own spaces . It’s more intimate than usual art fairs where the eye does not get a break easily. The luxurious feel relaxed the buyer and seller," said Payal Kapoor, co-founder of Artix, in a statement.

The fair, with its commitment to bring together a community of art lovers, and collectors in a more contained and intimate manner, also aims at being the country’s first-ever travelling art fair, with destinations like Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata on the cards.

The free-to-all show will come to a close on March 17. PTI MG MAH MAH