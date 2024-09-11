Second edition of Joint Doctrine Review Conference held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A top official of the Army on Wednesday emphasised the importance of developing "robust and adaptive Joint Doctrines", utilising collective insight and collaborative approach.

The second edition of the Joint Doctrine Review Conference, chaired by Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training), was held at the Manekshaw Centre here, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The conference comes amid efforts by the government to develop synergy among the three Services of the armed forces.

In his keynote address, Lt Gen Shinghal "highlighted the importance of developing robust and adaptive Joint Doctrines, utilising collective insight and collaborative approach" The conference was attended by senior military leaders, Doctrine Development Agencies of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the three Services and members from reputed think tanks, the ministry said.

It aimed at "synergising the efforts towards Doctrine formulation between HQ IDS and the three Services," the statement said.

The Conference, an annual event organised by HQ IDS, serves as a common platform for all stakeholders of Doctrine formulation, to brainstorm, share best practices and undertake professional discussions on doctrinal issues, it added. PTI KND RHL