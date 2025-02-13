Second edition of 'The Wellness Carnival' to put spotlight on fitness, sexual wellness

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The upcoming second edition of 'The Wellness Carnival,' starting on March 8 at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram, will feature an innovative neon dance fitness party, multiple yoga and meditation sessions, and insightful talks by health experts, among many other curated activities.

The two day event, touted to be one of the country's largest fitness celebrations, aims to offer an immersive wellness experience beyond workouts, focusing on holistic well-being.

It is organised by wellness events company FindYourFit.

"The Wellness Carnival is more than a fitness event; it’s a space where movement meets mindfulness, where community fuels growth, and where well-being is redefined beyond the physical. Whether it’s emotional balance, social connection, or mental clarity, this is a place for anyone looking to truly find their fit in wellness," Ankur Lohani Kumar, co-founder of FindYourFit, said in a statement.

Vesna Jacob, Dr. Manan Vora, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Neha Bhat, Tanaya Narendra, Eric Chopra, Deepti Chandy, and Mihir Jogh are among the many health experts that will curate activities and lead insightful discussions on mindfulness, vitality, intimacy, longevity, and more.

The event will offer a variety of activities, including learning facial yoga, a high-energy neon dance fitness party, movement meditation, and workshops on astrology and the spiritual ritual 'Cacao Ceremony.' In addition to these activities, the event will feature a series of insightful talks covering topics like sexual wellness and debunking common health myths.

The event will come to a close on March 9.