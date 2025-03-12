Second FIR against man held for obscene act targeting women: Police

Nagpur, Mar 12 (PTI) A former kitchen manager of a five-star hotel, arrested by Nagpur Police for alleged obscene behaviour in front of women, seems to be a pervert who had performed similar acts in the past, leading to the registration of another FIR, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Shant Kumar, a native of Karnataka, was arrested on Sunday after his video clip in which he pleasured himself while speaking on the phone and looking at a woman sitting on a bench along a jogging track close to Central Jail on Wardha Road went viral, police said.

A second FIR was registered at Beltarodi police station after five girls, employed at a pharma company in the MIHAN area, approached the police.

The complainants alleged that Shant Kumar had been doing similar obscene acts outside Khapri metro station every day for the past month.

Beltarodi police station in-charge Mukund Kavade said the accused is currently in judicial custody. He will be taken into custody again with the court's permission.

Shant Kumar is married but has a dispute with his wife. Police suspect his mental instability is the reason behind his actions. Police said they would contact his family members in Karnataka for further investigation.

Bajaj Nagar Police investigating the first FIR had recovered some objectionable clips from his mobile phone. PTI COR NSK