Second FIR against UP man for derogatory remarks on expelled MLA Pooja Pal

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) The Lucknow Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media regarding MLA Pooja Pal, who was expelled recently from the Samajwadi Party, officials said.

The case was lodged at the Sairpur Police Station against an individual identified as Umesh Yadav, who allegedly posted the remarks on his social media accounts, including Facebook and X.

"The FIR was launched under provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for indecent remarks and under provisions of the Information Technology Act," a police official said.

The action followed a complaint from a member of the panchayat in the Bakshi Ka Talab area in Lucknow, and further investigation is underway, the police mentioned.

This is the second FIR against Yadav in the matter. On August 17, the police in the Kaushambi district booked Yadav for allegedly posting obscene comments about Pal on his X account.

The case was registered at the Pipri Police Station following a complaint by Santosh Kumar Pal from the Chail Assembly Constituency, which Pal represents in the Vidhan Sabha.

He alleged the remarks caused political and social harm to the legislator and angered her supporters as well as members of the Pal community.

Pooja Pal was expelled from the Samajwadi Party last week, shortly after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly for "reducing to dust" gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, an accused in her husband Raju Pal's 2005 murder.

Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA from Prayagraj West, was shot dead just nine days after his wedding.