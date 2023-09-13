Second FIR registered in 10 days over bid to encroach upon MMRDA plots in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) The police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly trying to encroach upon a 7,000 square metre plot belonging to the MMRDA in Mumbai, the second such FIR in less than 10 days, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were dumping debris at the prime property worth thousands of crores at the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) which now has been secured, the official said.

On a complaint by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday, the BKC police registered an FIR (first information report) against one Amir Abdul Patel (39) and one unidentified person for trying to grab the planning body’s land.

The alleged encroachers had already dumped hundreds of truckloads of construction debris at the BKC plot in Motilal Nehru Nagar, where MMRDA has now deployed a security guard at the entrance to prevent trespassing.

“Encroachers had placed a big crane at the plot and dozens of trucks were bringing debris to the spot. The plot is now empty but the debris is still lying. We will call Patel for investigation though no arrest has been made yet,” the official said.

On September 2, the VB Nagar police arrested Patel and one Arun Jadhav (32) for allegedly trying to encroach upon another MMRDA space in suburban Kurla. The two then secured bail. The Kurla plot remains sealed as of now.

Both FIRs have been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention).

MMRDA has another plot spread over 1,600 square metres at the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, an upscale business and residential district in the city, but is yet to secure it, an official from the planning body said.

Both the plots at BKC were reserved for development as recreation grounds (RG). These were to be developed and handed over to MMRDA by Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). However, no development has taken place so far at the sites and instead, the plots valued at several crores of rupees have been encroached upon, an official had said earlier. PTI ZA NR