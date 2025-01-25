Second fire in a week at Maha Kumbh; no casualties

Prayagraj: A second fire incident was reported at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

A video posted by news agency IANS on X (formerly Twitter) showed two cars gutted in the fire that broke out in the fair area near Sector 2.

Four fire trucks were promptly dispatched to the scene, managing to control the flames efficiently. Fortunately, this incident, like the previous one, resulted in no casualties.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the fair area, affecting two vehicles near Sector 2 on the main road. Four fire trucks quickly controlled the flames, and fortunately, there were no casualties pic.twitter.com/vFXvoixA5F — IANS (@ians_india) January 25, 2025

This fire incident comes shortly after another major fire at the Maha Kumbh, which was caused by a cylinder blast on January 19, 2025, in Sector 19 of the Mela area.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has seen an unprecedented turnout with close to 10 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in the first 11 days.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued a comprehensive fire safety advisory for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. It stresses the importance of not damaging firefighting equipment, avoiding the obstruction of emergency vehicles, and not parking vehicles in a way that could delay emergency response.

The local administration, along with national disaster response teams, has been working tirelessly to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, focusing on maintaining law and order while providing a safe environment for spiritual activities.