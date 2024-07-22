Second flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jul 22 (PTI) The second flood warning was issued on Monday at the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana as water level in Godavari river crossed 48 feet, even as the Chief Secretary urged the district Collectors to continue to be alert in view of the forecast of rains in the state.

The water level was 49.90 ft at 9 pm on Monday and the third flood warning would be issued if the water level reaches 53 ft, official sources said.

The water level rose up to 75.60 ft when floods occurred in 1986, they added.

The Collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Jitesh V Patil asked officials to shift people living in areas facing the threat of inundation to relief centres. He urged the people to follow the instructions of the district administration.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who held a teleconference with district Collectors and other officials, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is continuously monitoring the situation.

The Chief Minister stressed on preventing loss of life and property, she said.

She instructed the Collectors to take early steps to set up relief centres and that various departments and agencies, including police, irrigation, panchayat raj, fire, NDRF and SDRF should function in coordination, an official release said.

She also said that tanks and other water bodies are full with water at various places and measures should be taken to prevent any breaches to the water bodies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at few places over Telangana on Tuesday.

The daily weather report issued at 8.30 am today said heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Mulugu and at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar districts of the state.

Banswada in Kamareddy district received the highest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by 10 cm in Venkatapuram in Mulugu district, and nine cm in Pinapaka of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. PTI SJR VVK SS