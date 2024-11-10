Second 'Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul' launched in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the second Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust at Raj Bhawan here, an official said.

Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul is a part of the ‘Sanskrit in Every Household’ campaign for the promotion of ‘Devavani Sanskrit’ in the Union Territory.

The first Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul was launched by the Lt Governor in December 2022 to share the treasure of knowledge and wisdom and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, at the door steps of the people.

The Lt Governor extended his felicitations and commended Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust and everyone associated with the initiative for their constant efforts to popularize Sanskrit language and timeless wisdom of Sanskrit scriptures.

A vehicle for the Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul has been provided by Chairman, S D Memorial Educational Trust, Rakesh Gandotra. PTI TAS NB