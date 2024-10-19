Second National Lighthouse Festival begins in Puri

Puri, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said lighthouse tourism has been providing employment to many people.

Sonowal was speaking at the second National Lighthouse Festival which began here Saturday.

The festival organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), aimed to explore the vast potential of lighthouse tourism and strategies for preserving these maritime structures, blending tourism development with heritage conservation.

"Lighthouse tourism has been providing employment to many people and at the same time informing our next generations about the country’s maritime history. In coming days, these lighthouse tourism will grow," Sonowal said.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur stressed on the importance of developing lighthouse tourism as a means to boost local economies and preserve India’s rich maritime heritage.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has embarked on a transformative journey to revitalize our historic lighthouses. These majestic structures, which have long guided mariners, are now evolving into centres of tourism, culture, and learning. With the development of 75 iconic lighthouses across the nation, we are not only preserving history but also creating vibrant spaces for recreation and community engagement," said Thakur.

A detailed presentation by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGL) showcased the current status and future prospects of lighthouse tourism in India, highlighting various initiatives underway.

With an investment of Rs 60 crore, 75 iconic lighthouses across 9 coastal states and one union territory have been developed. Each lighthouse has become a beacon of both heritage and recreation, with modern amenities such as museums, amphitheaters, children’s parks, and more, an official said.

In Odisha, five lighthouses—Gopalpur, Puri, Chandrabhaga, Paradip, and False Point—have been developed as part of this initiative to promote lighthouse tourism. PTI AAM AAM RG