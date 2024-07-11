Second National Lok Adalat to be organised in Rajasthan on Saturday

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) The second National Lok Adalat will be organised on Saturday for which 512 benches have been constituted in subordinate courts in Rajasthan.

Hari Om Attari, Member Secretary, Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RALSA), said this year's second National Lok Adalat will be organised on July 13 in the Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur and Jaipur benches, all the subordinate courts of the state, revenue courts, consumer forums and other administrative tribunals.

Attari said the general public will appear in the National Lok Adalat to settle their cases through persuasion and compromise. He said total 512 benches of subordinate courts have been constituted to hear the cases. These benches will hear the cases through online and offline modes.

According to an official statement, he said that till July 9, 5,72,905 pre-litigation cases and 4,70376 pending cases have been referred for hearing in these benches. PTI AG MNK MNK