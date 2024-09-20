Second phase of Adi Kailash Yatra to begin on Sept 23

Pithoragarh: The second phase of Adi Kailash Yatra will begin on September 23, the nodal agency for the pilgrimage Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) said on Friday.

During the first phase of the yatra in May and June 20,000 pilgrims arrived for a glimpse of the Adi Kailash peak, said Dhan Singh Bisht, an official of the vikas nigam who is in charge of the base camp in Dharchula said. The yatra was suspended at the onset of monsoon during which the high altitude route becomes unsafe due to its vulnerability to natural disasters.

"For the second phase of the yatra, a batch of 25 pilgrims, will reach Dharchula on September 25. From the base camp, the batch will be sent to Gunji for three days for the darshan of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat," Bisht said.

The second phase of the yatra will continue in October and may be extended till November depending upon the bookings, he said.