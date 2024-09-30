Second phase of BJP membership campaign in Lucknow to begin from October 1

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) The second phase of the Bharatiya Janata Party membership campaign will begin on Tuesday and will continue till October 15 with the aim to enrol more than two crore members, the party said in a statement.

The membership campaign meeting was held in the Visvesvaraya Auditorium in Lucknow on Monday, in which UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and UP BJP's general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh reviewed the campaign and discussed the upcoming action plan for the second phase of the campaign.

In his address to the party workers, Chaudhary said that due to the tireless hard work of the party officials, public representatives and workers, the first phase of the membership campaign has been a historical success.

He said that the second phase of the membership campaign will run from October 1 to October 15.

The state unit of the party had set a target of making two crore members.

The party will enrol more members than the target of two crore members in the state. A large number of people will become active members of the party, who will discharge various responsibilities of the party in the coming time.

Chaudhary said, "Our efforts should be to contact everyone and try to connect everyone with the BJP." Singh said "We have to connect people to the party in groups through the membership camp from October 1 to October 15. For this, party officials, public representatives and workers will connect people to BJP through membership by organising camps at all public places including intersections, street corners and college campuses." He said that the party had set a target of making two crore members in the state and till now more than 1.67 crore voters have joined BJP as members in Uttar Pradesh.

By October 15, the membership campaign will be run at all booths with low membership, Singh said.

Singh said that from October 16 to October 31, they will work towards encouraging the members to participate in the party works. The aim is to have as many active workers in the party as possible. PTI NAV HIG HIG