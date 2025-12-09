Second phase of local body polls to commence from Dec 11

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) The second phase of polling for Kerala’s crucial local body elections will begin on December 11, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The first phase, held on Tuesday in seven districts, concluded peacefully with a voter turnout of nearly 70 per cent by 6 pm.

For the second phase, over 1.53 crore voters will elect representatives to 12,931 wards across 604 local bodies, including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. A total of 38,994 candidates are in the fray.

State Election Commissioner A. Shahjahan said the first phase was conducted smoothly and thanked voters, candidates, political parties, police, and election officials for their cooperation.

He urged all stakeholders to ensure that the second phase is also carried out peacefully, according to the SEC release.

Campaigning for the second phase officially ended on Tuesday evening. PTI HMP SSK