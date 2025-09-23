Second post-mortem exam of Zubeen Garg's body done at Gauhati Medical College

Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg's body underwent a second post-mortem examination at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai early in the morning and paid his tributes to the singer before the body was taken to the hospital for the post-mortem examination.

"A few hours left before #BelovedZubeen begins his final journey. A short while ago, I joined his well-wishers at Sarusajai Stadium to pay my tributes," Sarma posted on X.

As a #ZubeenFan, personally I didn’t endorse the idea of a second post mortem on his body.



But as Chief Minister, people’s sentiment hold more weight than my opinion. Hence we have consented to cut open his body and do a second post mortem. pic.twitter.com/lHxPkh4rX1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2025

"The last two days symbolised the love he commands over people. There will never be another Zubeen," he added.

Following the post-mortem examination, Garg's body was brought back to the stadium, from where it will be taken to the cremation site at Kamarkuch in Sonpaur on the outskirts of the city.

The gates of the stadium, where his body had been kept since Sunday, were closed at midnight.

Educational institutions are closed across the state in honour of the icon, while government offices have been shut only in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Huge LED screens have been put up in several places across the state so that fans can witness Garg's last journey.

Garg's last rites will be held with full state honours. Police personnel will be the pallbearers of the coffin after it is brought out of the vehicle at the cremation site in Kamarkuchi.

The state has declared a dry day, while the Meghalaya government has also said that all wine shops will remain closed on its side of the route through which Zubeen's cortege will pass.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent the Centre at the last rites.

Besides the CM, Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ashutosh Kumar, assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and representatives of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will attend the cremation.