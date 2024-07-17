Second soldier from Srikakulam district in Andhra dies within two days in J&K

Chetlatandra (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 17 (PTI) One more soldier from Srikakulam, D Rajesh, has died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir within two days of the death of fellow soldier S Jagadeshwar Rao who belongs to the same district in Andhra Pradesh. Rajesh, 25, died in an exchange of fire with terrorists during a counter-terrorist operation at Doda in Jammu which began on Monday night.

“We came to know that he died in an exchange of fire with terrorists. A bullet hit my brother in the chest,” Rajesh’s younger brother D Madhusudhan Rao told PTI.

According to Madhusudhan Rao, the Army informed the family that Rajesh’s body would arrive at Visakhapatnam airport by 7 pm today.

However, he observed that the family members are awaiting more details about his brother’s death.

Reacting to the tragic development, Rajesh’s relative Appanna said the entire family is drowning in sorrow, and added that the soldier was unmarried.

Rajesh had joined the army six years ago and he last visited his home three months ago.

His death comes close on the heels of 11 Rashtriya Rifles Havaldar S Jagadeshwar Rao’s death.

Jagadeshwar Rao hailed from Vallabharaidupeta village in Srikakulam district.

Relatives, friends and villagers assembled at Rajesh’s home to pay homage.

PTI STH ANE