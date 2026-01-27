Second spell of snowfall in Uttarakhand high-altitude areas

Dehradun, Jan 27 (PTI) Fresh snowfall occurred in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, marking the second such spell in the state in past few days.

Intermittent snowfall has been continuing since Monday night in Badrinath in Chamoli district and in Kedarnath and surrounding peaks in Rudraprayag district.

Snowfall has also been reported from the high peaks of Bandarpunch and other mountains in the Uttarkashi district.

Cloudy conditions prevailed in Gangotri and Yamunotri and surrounding areas in Uttarkashi district, while the weather remained dry in Dehradun and other plains areas.

This is the second snowfall in Uttarakhand within a week. Earlier, after a long wait, heavy snowfall occurred in the high-altitude areas of the state on January 23, covering these regions with a thick blanket of snow.